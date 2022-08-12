Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Stake Trimmed by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,011,000 after purchasing an additional 691,883 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,901,000 after purchasing an additional 675,694 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Southern Copper by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 784,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,552,000 after buying an additional 243,227 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,929,000 after buying an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.6 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.