Sovryn (SOV) Price Hits $0.62 on Exchanges

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002562 BTC on major exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $13.84 million and $146,227.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sovryn has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014753 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038891 BTC.
About Sovryn
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,339,560 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Buying and Selling Sovryn
Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.