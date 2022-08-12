S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.35-$11.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SPGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $422.00.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $386.17. 1,420,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,353,930. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $311.87 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in S&P Global by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,570,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

