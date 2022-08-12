SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider Robert Toy Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $37.17.
SP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
