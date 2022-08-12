SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Insider Robert Toy Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $137,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SP Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SP Plus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

