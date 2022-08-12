Spaceswap SHAKE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17,578.00 (SHAKE)

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for about $210.08 or 0.00871393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $159,453.52 and $17,578.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014636 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038775 BTC.
About Spaceswap SHAKE
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
