Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Shares Up 32%

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 32% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. 102,042 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 45,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spark Power Group from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$87.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.83.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

