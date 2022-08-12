Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.15

Shares of Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.13. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Stock Up 2.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.

