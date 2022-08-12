Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Increased to C$19.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SDE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Spartan Delta to a buy rating and set a C$18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.18.

Shares of TSE:SDE traded down C$0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.24. The stock had a trading volume of 37,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,063. The firm has a market cap of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.64. Spartan Delta has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$16.03.

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$322.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.8700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

