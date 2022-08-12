SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Holdings Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.13% of SpartanNash worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SpartanNash by 82.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 46,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SpartanNash

In related news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

SPTN opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 19th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

