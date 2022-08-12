SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,785 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 29,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

