SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $167.18. 291,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $158.02 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

