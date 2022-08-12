SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Raised by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,612 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $59,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.84. 48,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,172. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

