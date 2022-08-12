SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 392.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,345 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,105,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 107,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

