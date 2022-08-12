SPINDLE Price Up 116.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $258,428.64 and $1,028.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 116.8% against the dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,016.65 or 1.00009642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00048898 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00231382 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00146977 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00267539 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00055633 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004770 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

