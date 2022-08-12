SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Up 85.7% in July

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SSAAY. Danske downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 60 to SEK 61 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from SEK 65 to SEK 80 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 59 to SEK 63 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSAAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.