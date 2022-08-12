STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.00. 6,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,001. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 152.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.12 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,808,751.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

