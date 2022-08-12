Stacks (STX) Achieves Market Cap of $669.08 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $669.08 million and $18.65 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00038837 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,327,790,214 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

