Stantec (NYSE:STN) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Stantec Price Performance

NYSE:STN traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $50.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,794. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.94. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Stantec by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

