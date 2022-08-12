Starlink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.45 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Starlink has a total market cap of $48.09 million and $2.45 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starlink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starlink has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00039049 BTC.

About Starlink

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So.

Buying and Selling Starlink

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

