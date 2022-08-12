Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $38.27 million and $17.57 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00013939 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,827.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.95 or 0.00587362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00260940 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001133 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003940 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,523,588 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.