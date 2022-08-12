Stelac Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 404.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.84. 355,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,364,632. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

