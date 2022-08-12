Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 159.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMO stock traded up $6.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $598.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,820. The company’s fifty day moving average is $550.70 and its 200 day moving average is $557.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,277 shares of company stock valued at $33,335,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.