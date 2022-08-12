Stelac Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 29.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 222,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 109.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 35,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.30.

SHW stock traded up $4.04 on Friday, hitting $248.03. 28,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,411. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

