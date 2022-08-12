Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $313,000 Position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of VanEck Vietnam ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VNM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,420. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

