Stelac Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 50,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 455,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 582,817 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 137,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,881. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.