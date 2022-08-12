Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after acquiring an additional 553,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after purchasing an additional 241,296 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total transaction of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,385 shares of company stock worth $15,140,901. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $467.79 and its 200 day moving average is $503.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a PE ratio of 543.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

