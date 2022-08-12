Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 82.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.35. 21,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

