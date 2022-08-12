Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd.

Stelco Stock Performance

Stelco has a 52 week low of C$21.00 and a 52 week high of C$26.50.

