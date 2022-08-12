Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

STLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.89.

Stelco Stock Performance

Shares of STLC traded up C$1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.05. 149,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,531. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

