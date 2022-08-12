Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Desjardins in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2022 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC cut their price target on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.43.
Stella-Jones Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SJ traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.00. 15,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,340. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.54 and a 52-week high of C$46.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 6.85.
Stella-Jones Company Profile
Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.