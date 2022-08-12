Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Director Sells $750,000.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) Director Anil Tammineedi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,739,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,097,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE STEM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50.
Several brokerages have commented on STEM. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
