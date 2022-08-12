Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Saul R. Laureles Sells 14,125 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Stem Stock Down 2.3 %
STEM stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
STEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Institutional Trading of Stem
Stem Company Profile
Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.
