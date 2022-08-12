Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Saul R. Laureles Sells 14,125 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stem Stock Down 2.3 %

STEM stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Stem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Stem Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Stem by 43.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Stem by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Stem by 27.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 229,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 49,720 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.