STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 491,500 shares, an increase of 186.3% from the July 15th total of 171,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:SNVVF traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 55,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,218. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.81.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

