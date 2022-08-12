Step Finance (STEP) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0427 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market cap of $170,881.42 and $404,005.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015134 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00039049 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
