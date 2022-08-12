Stephens Increases Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $110.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $101.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Installed Building Products from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.40.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,002.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth about $72,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 87.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.