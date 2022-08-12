Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Stock Price Up 2%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Steppe Gold from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal projects are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and the Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

