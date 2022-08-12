STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00 billion-$5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $212.91. 4,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,706. STERIS has a 1-year low of $192.40 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.71.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

