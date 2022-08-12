Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) vs. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Head to Head Survey

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

Columbia Financial has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Columbia Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $122.35 million 2.50 $23.39 million $0.44 13.70 Columbia Financial $308.98 million 8.05 $92.05 million $0.85 26.08

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Sterling Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 19.08% 6.58% 0.72% Columbia Financial 28.56% 8.64% 0.97%

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Sterling Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans that include automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services, including remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 62 full-service banking offices in 12 of New Jersey's 21 counties; and 2 branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

