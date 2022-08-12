Stifel Nicolaus Raises Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$19.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 48.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.61.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$13.15. 708,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,479. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.34 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 2.3900002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$287,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,532.45. In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$287,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,744,532.45. Also, Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$25,551.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $407,300 and sold 207,787 shares valued at $3,098,427.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

