Stifel Nicolaus Trims Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Target Price to C$3.25

Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

OTC:RUBLF traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 99,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619. Rubellite Energy has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

