Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.99 and traded as high as C$6.27. Stingray Group shares last traded at C$6.16, with a volume of 4,998 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAY.A. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, June 10th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$430.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.68.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

