StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.