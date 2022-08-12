StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.45.

CDTX opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 34,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

