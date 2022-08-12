StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DCTH. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Delcath Systems stock opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 62,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

