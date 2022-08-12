StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
SVVC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.89.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
