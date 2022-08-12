StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.89.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 359.39%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the first quarter worth $98,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.