StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FWP opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

About Forward Pharma A/S

(Get Rating)

Read More

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.