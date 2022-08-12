StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of FWP opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14.
About Forward Pharma A/S
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.