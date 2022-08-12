StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuwei Films Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. Fuwei Films has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

