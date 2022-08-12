StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of MACK stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $188,276. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
