StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MACK stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,249.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,362.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,478 shares of company stock valued at $188,276. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MACK. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 316,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

