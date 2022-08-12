StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.5 %
NAII opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
