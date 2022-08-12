StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 2.5 %

NAII opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $62.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.79. Natural Alternatives International has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $19.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.37 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.