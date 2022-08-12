StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

