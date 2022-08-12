StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

